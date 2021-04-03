KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $15,362,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

