First National Bank of Omaha Invests $212,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Saia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

