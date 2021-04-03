EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $292.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.16 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

