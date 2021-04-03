First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $275.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $275.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.62.

