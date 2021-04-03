Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

FBHS stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.