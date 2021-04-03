Symmetry Partners LLC Has $357,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

