Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $169.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

