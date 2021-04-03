Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $376.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.01.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

