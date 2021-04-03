Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 37.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 37.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $114.02 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

