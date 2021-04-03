Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Ventas by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.40 on Monday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

