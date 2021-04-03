Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires Shares of 16,948 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.