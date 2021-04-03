Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 273,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

