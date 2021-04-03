Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.