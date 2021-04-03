Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.38.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.46 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

