Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes $368,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 237,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.