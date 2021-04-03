Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

