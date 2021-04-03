Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $165.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.