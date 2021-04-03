Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $386,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of RS stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

