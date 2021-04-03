Justin J. Mcanear Sells 10,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $1,845,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.54. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

