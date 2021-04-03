dKargo Price Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dKargo has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $310.39 million and approximately $285.70 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.84 or 0.00680298 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028070 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.