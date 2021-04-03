Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $91.91 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $271.05 million and approximately $91.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

