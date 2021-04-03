Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

