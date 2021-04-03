Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB opened at $217.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $104.82 and a one year high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.