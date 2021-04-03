Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 487 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after buying an additional 1,091,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.11 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

