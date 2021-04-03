Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

