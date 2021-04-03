Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $420,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $148.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $148.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

