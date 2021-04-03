Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $234.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $212.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $121.72 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

