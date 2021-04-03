Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,029,326 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

