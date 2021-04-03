IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,821. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,243 shares of company stock worth $87,960,226. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.