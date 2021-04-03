Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5,678,680.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 567,868 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 382,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

