Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,952,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $294.17 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day moving average of $254.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

