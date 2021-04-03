Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,795 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,065. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.