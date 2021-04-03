Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 168,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 83.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA opened at $48.30 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.