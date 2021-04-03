SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Get SuperCom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.