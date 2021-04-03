Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Up 32.6% in March

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $34.21 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $892,575.00. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.