Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inseego worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,652,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSG stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

