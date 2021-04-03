Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Position Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,758 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TNA opened at $93.07 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.