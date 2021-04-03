John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW/A) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

