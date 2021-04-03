8,772 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,117,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL opened at $130.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.