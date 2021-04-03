Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STMP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,860. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $204.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.27. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

