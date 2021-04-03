Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of GoodRx worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,851,712 shares of company stock worth $67,257,954.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

