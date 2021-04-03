M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

ORCL opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.