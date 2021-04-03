M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $513,000 Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

