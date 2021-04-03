Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 11,971 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.39 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

