Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 596,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,938,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.41 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

