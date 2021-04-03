Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 21,835 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $25,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,755,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

