Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $146.11 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $146,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $101.91 and a 1-year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

