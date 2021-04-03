Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,188,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.