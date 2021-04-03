TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0149

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 114.1% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $32,163.88 and $1,696.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00074820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00790940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00091466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010362 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

