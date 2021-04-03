Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.82% of Kilroy Realty worth $188,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 28.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 92.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $750,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

